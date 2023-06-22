Short spell of rain results in waterlogging

With only a short spell of rain, the Hisar-Amritsar highway via Tohana, on the stretch between Bithmara and Samain villages, gets waterlogged and the potholes on it can prove fatal in case of an accident. This stretch falls under two different districts and the authorities from neither of the two are interested in maintaining it. The government must take note of the issue and resolve it before the onset of the monsoon. Virender Tehri, Tohana

Bad condition of Sector 15 roads

Several roads of Sector 15 of the HSVP in Jagadhri city are dotted with potholes, causing inconvenience to the area residents. Big potholes have developed on the roads. The Municipal Corporation must pay immediate attention to improving the condition of the roads. Sagar, Yamunanagar

Potholes cause inconvenience to commuters

Roads of the residential area in Sector 15, Hisar, are full of potholes, which cause problems for commuters. The approaching monsoon will add to the woes of the residents as the potholes will be filled with rainwater, and this may lead to accidents. It is a matter of public interest and needs to be taken up urgently.

Drishtee Kundu, Hisar

