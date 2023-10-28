Shortage of coaches leaves youngsters in a fix

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 27

Youngsters keen to pursue sports in Faridabad are a harried lot as the sports department in the district, which requires around 50 coaches for training in various disciplines, has only 17 coaches at present.

“While disciplines like basketball, gymnastics, hockey, athletics, table tennis, archery, shooting, swimming and football have just one coach at present, there is no coach available for games like kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, boxing and badminton, said sources in the district administration.

“The availability of coaches is just 34 per cent of the required number, which has left aspiring sportspersons in the district at the receiving end,” said an official.

No coach is available for games like table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, boxing and wrestling at the Indoor Stadium, which was set-up two years ago in Sector 31 at a cost of Rs 19.83 crore, it is claimed.

Though the district has ten stadiums, which include two in urban and eight in rural areas, only the District Sports Complex in Sector-12, has a proper race track. It is claimed that none of the village stadiums have a race track facility and all of these are lying unutilised in wake of poor upkeep.

Describing the infrastructure for various events like cricket and skating inadequate, Mohan Singh Dhillon, a sports enthusiast, said besides adequate number of coaches, the government should provide stadiums with synthetic tracks in rural areas.

District Sports Officer Devender Singh accepted that the department needed more coaches. He said efforts were on to resolve the issue to ensure proper training and adequate facilities and infrastructure for sports enthusiasts in the district.

#Faridabad #Hockey