Shortage of docs plagues Rohtak PGIMS functioning

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 29

An acute shortage of resident doctors as well as faculty members is affecting the functioning of the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here in the city.

Issue conveyed to haryana guv The problems of the institute have been conveyed to the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during his visit to the PGIMS on Thursday. He has assured to get our concerns addressed and also help in getting high-tech equipment to provide quality healthcare services to patients. — Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, Rohtak

The situation has come to such a pass that the premier medical institution of the region faces the threat of derecognition owing to the drastic deficiency of doctors in several departments.

With a number of senior consultants having retired in the recent past and many more on the verge of superannuation, the crisis is set to get deeper in the near future.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is scheduled to inspect certain departments of the Rohtak PGIMS in May, some of which are struggling with scarcity of medical staff.

As per sources, more than 50 per cent posts of resident doctors and demonstrators are lying vacant at the institute as of now. Besides, 25 per cent posts of senior professors are also lying vacant.

The staff position is also critical regarding the posts of assistant professors, with the Departments of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Respiratory Medicine and Radiation Oncology being the worst ones affected.

Sources maintain that the Haryana Government’s decision to centralise the selection/appointment of resident doctors as well as faculty members for the state’s medical colleges has slackened the pace of the recruitment process.

The Haryana State Medical Teachers Association and other organisations of university employees have also been demanding that the state government should withdraw its decision to recruit faculty members and other staffers at the state universities through the HPSC and the HSSC.

Contacted for his comments, the PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, said the concerns of the institute had been conveyed to the Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Bandaru Dattatreya, during his visit to the PGIMS on Thursday.

“The Governor-Chancellor has assured to get our concerns addressed and also help us in getting the most advanced high-tech equipment to ensure quality healthcare services to patients,” he said.

