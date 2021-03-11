Shortage of docs plagues Rohtak PGIMS functioning

State’s premier medical institute faces threat of derecognition

Shortage of docs plagues Rohtak PGIMS functioning

An outer view of the OPD block at the PGIMS, Rohtak. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 29

An acute shortage of resident doctors as well as faculty members is affecting the functioning of the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here in the city.

Issue conveyed to haryana guv

The problems of the institute have been conveyed to the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during his visit to the PGIMS on Thursday. He has assured to get our concerns addressed and also help in getting high-tech equipment to provide quality healthcare services to patients. — Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, Rohtak

The situation has come to such a pass that the premier medical institution of the region faces the threat of derecognition owing to the drastic deficiency of doctors in several departments.

With a number of senior consultants having retired in the recent past and many more on the verge of superannuation, the crisis is set to get deeper in the near future.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is scheduled to inspect certain departments of the Rohtak PGIMS in May, some of which are struggling with scarcity of medical staff.

As per sources, more than 50 per cent posts of resident doctors and demonstrators are lying vacant at the institute as of now. Besides, 25 per cent posts of senior professors are also lying vacant.

The staff position is also critical regarding the posts of assistant professors, with the Departments of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Respiratory Medicine and Radiation Oncology being the worst ones affected.

Sources maintain that the Haryana Government’s decision to centralise the selection/appointment of resident doctors as well as faculty members for the state’s medical colleges has slackened the pace of the recruitment process.

The Haryana State Medical Teachers Association and other organisations of university employees have also been demanding that the state government should withdraw its decision to recruit faculty members and other staffers at the state universities through the HPSC and the HSSC.

Contacted for his comments, the PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, said the concerns of the institute had been conveyed to the Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Bandaru Dattatreya, during his visit to the PGIMS on Thursday.

“The Governor-Chancellor has assured to get our concerns addressed and also help us in getting the most advanced high-tech equipment to ensure quality healthcare services to patients,” he said.

#pgims rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry