Shortage of funds delays road repairs in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, February 22
Against the requirement of funds to the tune of Rs 125 crore for road repair in various Assembly segments of the district, the PWD has approved just Rs 40 crore in the past one year, said sources in the department. The lack of funds has allegedly led to the delay in the repair of roads in the district.
As many as 74 roads were described as damaged in the PWD report. These include 10 roads in the Faridabad Assembly segment, 19 in Tigaon, 21 in Prithla, 11 in NIT, 10 in Badkhal and three in the Ballabgarh Assembly segment. The sources claimed that the length of such roads was around 200 kilometres. The officials said budget estimates had been approved for 11 roads in Tigaon, seven in the Prithla segment, five in NIT, two in Ballabgarh and one in the Faridabad Assembly segment.
An official, on the condition of anonymity, said though the state government had announced a budget of Rs 25 crore for each Assembly segment last year, only Rs 40 crore had been approved so far.
The sources claimed that most of the damaged roads were within the rural limits.
The matter was also raised in the ongoing state Assembly session by one of the MLAs of the district. He had pulled up the officials of the department for the delay in road repair work in the constituency. It is claimed that the officials had blamed it on the shortage of funds and had sought two months’ time in this regard. The sources in the district administration said a similar situation prevailed in the other constituencies as sufficient funds were not sanctioned.
Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, said as the budget estimates of 22 roads had been approved, the funds for the remaining roads were expected to be cleared soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...