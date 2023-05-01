Shortage of land hits treatment of waste water in five villages

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 30

Shortage of land has become a major hurdle in starting works ensuring the treatment of waste water in five villages of the district. These five villages are among 44 villages identified by a committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for discharging waste water into the drains, which further flows into the Yamuna.

The NGT has directed the authorities that no untreated water should be discharged directly or indirectly without proper treatment into the Yamuna and Ghaghar.

These 44 villages were taken by the Panchayati Raj Department, of which the department had completed work at 32 villages by constructing micro-sewage treatment plants, three ponds and five ponds system, while work at seven villages is underway.

The department is facing a major hurdle in five villages — Dera Halwana, Narayana, Dholakua, Khorakheri, and Shekhpura Khalsa — where the untreated water is being discharged in Dhanora escape, drain No. 1, and drain No. 2 and local drains, which further flows into the Yamuna. Work at all 44 points should have been done before April 30.

SK Arora, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, said the Panchayati Raj Department has to complete work at these 44 points by April 30. “We will seek a status report from the department in this regard,” he added.

Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj Department, said a revised proposal had been prepared for Shekhpura Khalsa village, under which untreated water would be treated before being discharged into the drain.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the issue of shortage of land came to his notice. He issued directions to the department to explore other possibilities and new technologies to treat water. “I have asked the authorities to explore other technologies and possibilities to treat untreated water before being discharged into the drain,” said the DC Yadav.