Shorts steal spotlight as film workshop ends

Shorts steal spotlight as film workshop ends

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:32 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Students shoot a short film during a workshop at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts in Rohtak.
A five-day film workshop, jointly organised by Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, and Cine Foundation, Haryana, concluded on Saturday with the screening of six short films made by participants during the course of the workshop.

The valedictory session was attended by Vice-Chancellor Amit Arya, Registrar Gunjan Malik, Rajesh from Vishwa Samvad Kendra, and the entire faculty of the film and TV department.

“Six teams, each comprising five-six participants, had shot short films on campus. The screening reflected the diverse ideas and creative energies that the workshop had nurtured over the past week. One of the standout films, ‘Pagal’, made by Team Devanand, drew applause from the audience. The film made a sharp, poignant yet bone-tickling commentary on environmental preservation, told through the story of a half-witted character who inadvertently becomes the conscience of the society around him,” said the Registrar.

She added that, following the screenings, team leaders from each group shared their experiences, acknowledging how the workshop had offered them valuable learning, exposure, and a platform to experiment with cinematic expression.

The VC felicitated the participants of the workshop, including experts, teachers, and mentors. “This workshop has shown us what young minds are capable of, when guided by experienced mentors. The creativity, discipline, and teamwork on display in these short films are truly inspiring. We are committed to continuing such initiatives, and will soon organise similar workshops for visual arts, design, and architecture as well,” he added.

PR Head Benul Tomar said the workshop brought together experts from the film industry and academia to train shortlisted participants in screenwriting, acting, cinematography, direction, editing, sound design, and production practices.

