Shot fired outside mosque, 1 nabbed

Gurugram, March 26
Tension gripped the Devi Lal Colony area here as one of two men travelling in an SUV fired in the air outside a local mosque. The two suspects created ruckus in the area before fleeing. After getting information, the police examined CCTCV footage and managed to nab one of the suspects within 12 hours.
Only wanted to turn SUV: Suspect
The suspect, Gaurav, refuted allegations of the incident being communally motivated. He was accompanied by a friend. According to Gaurav, the SUV couldn’t pass through congested lanes and they had to turn around. They asked mosque officials to open the gate, but they refused. He said he fired in the air to scare them.
Hunt on for weapon
The police have recovered the Scorpio car in which suspects were travelling at the time of the incident. We are searching for the weapon. — Rambir Singh, SHO, Sector 9A police station
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Gaurav, who is accused of firing a single shot outside the mosque. Gaurav has reportedly confessed to indulging in the incident in an inebriated state.
The suspect, Gaurav, refuted allegations of the incident being communally motivated. He was accompanied by a friend. According to Gaurav, the SUV couldn't pass through congested lanes and they had to turn around.
They asked mosque officials to open the gate, but they refused. He said he fired in the air to scare them.The police said a complaint was received on Tuesday that two men in a black Scorpio created ruckus and one of them fired a single shot outside the mosque.
Based on a complaint, a case under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered at the Sector 9A police station.
During the probe, a police team led by Inspector Rambir Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 9A police station, nabbed the suspect from the colony.
“The police have recovered the Scorpio car in which suspects were travelling at the time of the incident. We are searching for the weapon,” the SHO said.
