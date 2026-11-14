Shots fired over right of way, two brothers hurt in Faridabad

A minor road dispute over giving way to a vehicle turned violent when the son of a Delhi Police ASI allegedly opened fire on three brothers near the Central Bank on Kacha Kheri Road in Faridabad on Thursday night. Two of them sustained bullet injuries, while the accused has been arrested.

The injured, identified as Prashant and Prince, were shot in the neck and chest, respectively. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 21-A. Family members said a bullet had been surgically removed from Prince’s body, while Prashant was also scheduled to undergo surgery.

Accused Delhi cop’s son

The accused, Jaswant, a resident of Bharat Colony, works in the billing department of a private hospital in NIT. His father is posted as an ASI in the Delhi Police.

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According to the complaint filed by Piyush, he was travelling towards Delhi railway station with his cousins in a Swift car around 9.20 pm when they asked an approaching Brezza driver to give way. The driver allegedly blocked their path, triggering an argument. Jaswant allegedly pulled out his licensed revolver and fired at them.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Kheri Pul police station, said preliminary investigation indicated that the accused fired four rounds, injuring Prashant and Prince.

Police have recovered the licensed revolver, seven live cartridges, four empty shells and the Brezza car allegedly used in the crime. An FIR has been registered.

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A family member said Prashant’s wife had delivered a baby four days ago. The family cancelled the newborn’s welcome ceremony following the incident. The accused is being questioned and will be produced before a court, police said.