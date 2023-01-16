 Show Aadhaar card to stay at night shelters in Panipat : The Tribune India

Show Aadhaar card to stay at night shelters in Panipat

A night shelter set up under the elevated highway in Panipat. Photo: Mukesh Tandon



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 15

The homeless people in the city are forced to brave freezing nights on open roads. The Municipal Corporation authorities have set up four night shelters here, of which two are on the National Highway-44, under the elevated highway, but to spend a night in these shelters, people are required to show their Aadhaar Card and provide contact details. The other two night shelters are near the Assandh road flyover and the railway station.

The MC had made these night shelters operational for the homeless to save them from the winter chills, but these have a very low occupancy.

Homeless sleep along the NH-44. Photo: Mukesh Tandon

A visit to these night shelters in the extreme cold night was horrifying as scores of people were found sleeping on footpaths and others sitting on the roadside, trying to save them from biting cold. Six to eight persons can stay in each shelter at a time. The MC has provided mattresses and blankets to the occupants, but foul stench from adjoining toilets is harassing.

A few contractual cleanliness workers in the night shelters said persons willing to stay there had to show their Aadhaar cards and provide mobile numbers to get themselves registered. Two Nepalese, Raj Bahadur and Bhim Bahadur, who were sleeping alongside NH-44, said with no Aadhaar card or ID proof, they were forced to sleep on the road. MC Rahul Narwal said ID proof was demanded to stay in the night shelters, but it was not mandatory. It was required only to maintain a record of people staying here to avert any law and order situation, he added.

