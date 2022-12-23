Show-cause notice served on six officials

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 22

Taking note of the absence of six government officials in the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redress Committee meeting at Panchayat Bhawan here, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta today directed Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav to issue show-cause notices to them.

“All officials should take this meeting seriously. I have asked to issue notices to them. Disciplinary action will be taken against those who will remain absent without any information in future,” the minister said.

According to the official statement, the six officials absent were the General Manager of the Roadways, DETC, state manager of the HSIIDC, Executive Engineer of the Vigilance, Irrigation Department; District Ayurvedic Officer and Hydrologist.