Faridabad: Show-cause notice to 50 units for defying order on diesel gensets

Faridabad, January 3

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notices on over 50 industrial and commercial units for using diesel-run generators. The action was taken after the grace period offered to the establishments offering essential services to the public ended on December 31.

The board has also issued an order for the sealing of one company’s genset. All diesel gensets need to have retrofitted emission control devices (RECD) and dual-fuel kits based on piped natural gas.

To abide by the norms of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed a ban on the use of diesel gensets in October last year. Though the ban for the industry came into effect on October 1, the CAQM granted stakeholders of in certain sectors — residential societies, hospitals, units manufacturing life-saving medical equipment or devices, etc. — a period of three months to get their gensets retrofitted.

“To ensure that the emergency services are not disrupted and sufficient time is provided for the adoption of an emission-control mechanism in such diesel-generator (DG) sets, the commission permits their use for all capacity ranges to be run only for emergency services in the NCR till December 31, 2023,” a CAQM draft issued on September 29 read. The CAQM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the orders regarding the ban on diesel gensets are abided by, said DC Vikram Singh.

