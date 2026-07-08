Karnal: Show-cause notices to 8 absent employees, pay deduction for not marking attendance

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of various government offices located at the Mini Secretariat, Patwarkhana in Karnal city, SDM and Tehsil offices in Gharaunda on Wednesday morning. During the inspection, he reviewed employees’ attendance, cleanliness, maintenance of official records and the quality of public services being delivered.

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The DC found three employees absent without prior permission at the Mini Secretariat, after which he directed officials to issue show-cause notices to both employees for their absence without notice.

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Later, while inspecting the Gharaunda SDM and Tehsil offices, Dr Sharma instructed the SDM to issue show-cause notices to five patwaris found absent without prior intimation. He also directed that one day’s salary be deducted from employees who were present in the office but had failed to mark their attendance in the biometric system and attendance register.

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Dr Sharma instructed officials to expedite the disposal of pending mutation and land demarcation cases in Gharaunda tehsil. He emphasised that all such cases should be processed and completed within the stipulated timelines through the online registration system.

Stressing the importance of a clean working environment, he also directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness and maintenance of office premises.

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As part of the inspection, Dr Sharma visited the City Magistrate Office, LPA Branch, Tehsil Office, RTI Branch, LFA Branch, Saral Kendra, e-Disha Centre and the SDM Office at Mini Secretariat. “No citizen visiting the Mini Secretariat should face unnecessary inconvenience,” he said, instructing all officers and employees to discharge their duties with sincerity, honesty, and dedication.

He also emphasised that members of the public should be treated with courtesy and respect at all times.