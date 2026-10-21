Show-cause notices to Kalka civic body engineers over illegal encroachments

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday ordered show-cause notices to the Junior Engineer (JE) and Municipal Engineer (ME) of the Kalka Municipal Council over alleged illegal encroachments, warning of action against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the PWD Rest House in Panchkula, the minister also directed officials to ensure that no construction took place on disputed ancestral property in Dhandardu village until the next court hearing in November.

Advertisement

Of the seven complaints taken up at the meeting, five were resolved on the spot, while officials were directed to expedite action on the remaining two.

Advertisement

The encroachment complaint concerned land near Tagra Kali Ram village falling under the Kalka Municipal Council. The complainant alleged that people had illegally occupied the land and constructed houses, shops and animal enclosures despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

A municipal council official informed the minister that a measurement had confirmed encroachments and notices would be issued to the encroachers to remove them. Taking note of the alleged failure of officials to act earlier, Panwar directed that show-cause notices be issued to the JE and ME.

Advertisement

In another land dispute involving a resident of Ward 29 of the Kalka Municipal Council, the minister ordered an inquiry committee headed by the Kalka SDM. The committee will include the Kalka Naib Tehsildar and four non-official members of the grievance redressal committee. It has been directed to submit its report at the earliest to facilitate further action.

On a complaint regarding 33 kanals and 17 marlas of ancestral property in Dhandardu village, the complainant alleged that the other party was violating court orders restraining the transfer of the property and construction on it. Panwar directed the authorities to ensure that no construction took place on the disputed land until the court hearing in November.

The minister also directed the deployment of a police officer of the rank of station house officer (SHO) or inspector at MDC Sector 6 to prevent illegal roadside vending. The Resident Welfare Association had complained that unauthorised rehri-phari vendors set up stalls along the main road opposite Bhainsa Tibba in the evening, causing inconvenience to residents.

In a separate matter, a resident of Ratpur Colony in Pinjore thanked the committee for helping remove encroachments from shamlat land earmarked for the construction of a Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan. Panwar advised the gram panchayat to prepare a proposal and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner for onward action by the government.

The minister said the committee's priority was to resolve public grievances promptly and ensure that complaints were not kept pending unnecessarily. He directed officials to take time-bound action on matters concerning their respective departments.

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were among those present at the meeting. DCP Aditi Singh and other district officials also attended.