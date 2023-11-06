Show of strength by Kejri in Hooda's citadel

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 5

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal organised a show of strength in the political citadel of former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on the pretext of swearing-in ceremony of 6,500 appointed office-bearers of ward and village units of his party here today.

He said “Parivartan Padyatra” would be held in every village of the state from next month to expose the coalition government and the Congress.

“A committee of 20-20 people has been formed in every village and ward. After a month, about 1.25 lakh officials will be sworn in,” he said.

Significantly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also scheduled to attend the event, but he could not come. AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak, Dr Sushil Gupta, Anurag Dhanda, Ashok Tanwar, Nirmal Singh and Balbir Saini were present.

Without taking names, Kejriwal said in Haryana, one party talked about Jats and another about non-Jats, but neither did any good to any of these communities after coming to power. “The AAP is the only party which takes along all communities and talks about building schools and hospitals. If voted to power, the AAP will ensure development along the lines of Punjab and Delhi,” he said.

Targeting the PM, Kejriwal dubbed the Modi government’s fight against corruption a “nautanki”. If someone had committed a “huge sin or crime” and joined the BJP, the CBI, ED or IT department would not dare touch that person, he claimed.

“The corrupt are not those who have been nabbed by the ED and sent behind bars. The corrupt are those who joined the BJP due to ED’s scare. Those who have been nabbed by the ED, but did not join the BJP are honest,” he said.

Meanwhile, former AAP state chief Naveen Jaihind was waylaid by the police when he, along with his supporters, was going to participate in the event. Some days ago, he had announced that he would question Kejriwal on the SYL issue.

A flop show: BJP

Terming the event a flop show, Raj Kumar Kapoor, media coordinator to Haryana CM, said Kejriwal was eyeing Haryana after promoting corruption in Delhi and Punjab, but people of Haryana would not let him make a foray into Haryana.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhupinder Hooda #Rohtak