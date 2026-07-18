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Home / Haryana / Shri Krishna AYUSH varsity VC gets three-year extension

Shri Krishna AYUSH varsity VC gets three-year extension

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:23 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Prof (Vaidya) Kartar Singh Dhiman’s term as the Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna AYUSH University has been extended for additional three years.

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The decision was taken by Haryana Governor and SKAU Chancellor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh in accordance with the Shri Krishna AYUSH University Kurukshetra Act, 2016, granting the extension effective from July 18.

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A spokesperson of the AYUSH University said “The Haryana government has extended the tenure of Prof Kartar Singh Dhiman by three years. The government has granted this extension in recognition of the work accomplished under Prof Dhiman’s leadership in the university’s academic, administrative and research spheres, as well as his significant contributions to the development of AYUSH education and healthcare.”

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Over the past three years, Shri Krishna AYUSH University has made significant strides in the fields of education, healthcare, research and infrastructure. Dedicated OPDs for Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha and Naturopathy were launched for the first time alongside Ayurveda. The construction of a multi-purpose hall was completed, and the process for the university’s permanent campus at a cost of Rs 465 crore was accelerated. For the first time since the university’s inception, the regular recruitment of 23 Assistant Professors was concluded, thereby strengthening the teaching system and ensuring quality education for students, the spokesperson said.

Expressing his gratitude, VC Prof Dhiman said with the support of the Haryana Government, the university continues to work towards the advancement of AYUSH education and healthcare.

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