Shri Vishwakarma Skill University opens hospitality training centre

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) inaugurated its state-of-the-art Hospitality Training Centre on Friday, marking a significant step towards strengthening skill-based education and expanding employment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Professor Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, and Professor Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SVSU, jointly inaugurated the centre. It houses modern laboratories and a restaurant to provide students with practical, industry-oriented training and prepare them for the demands of the hospitality sector.

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The two Vice-Chancellors also released four books authored by Dr Savita Sharma, Chairperson of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality at SVSU, along with Dr Himanshu Malik, Sandeep Malik and Chef Satish Kumar.

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Addressing the gathering, Professor Sat Prakash Bansal said SVSU was playing a significant role in skill development. He said India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 would depend substantially on the availability of a skilled workforce.

Highlighting India’s historical tradition of a skill-based economy, he said the modern hospitality training centre would help expand employment opportunities in the tourism sector and equip students with skills relevant to industry needs.

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Professor Dinesh Kumar said tourism was among the university’s priority areas. Given the substantial presence of the hotel industry in the National Capital Region (NCR), SVSU aimed to tap the sector’s potential and prepare skilled professionals to meet industry requirements. He said the new centre would provide a strong foundation for achieving this objective by combining classroom learning with practical training.

He congratulated Professor Jyoti Rana, Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies, Dr Savita Sharma, Chairperson of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, and the department’s faculty members and students on the initiative. He said such facilities would help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.

Registrar Suman Vashisth said the centre would open new avenues for students pursuing tourism and hospitality programmes by providing practical exposure and industry-relevant skills.