Shrine board review meeting held in Yamunanagar

Shrine board review meeting held in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:46 PM May 24, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Co-Chief Administrator of Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narayan, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine Board, Yamunanagar, Parth Gupta held a review meeting with the officials concerned on Thursday.

At the meeting, he reviewed the ongoing development works in Shri Badri Narayan, Shri Kedar Nath and Shri Mantra Devi Temple. The meeting was held at a resort in Adi Badri

He inspected the works, which had been completed, including langar hall, kirtan/satsang hall, priest house, demolition of kitchen, parking area work, retaining structure and other works.

He ordered the officials concerned to complete the pending works which included temple work, park development, beautification of stairs, construction of gate, demolition of three rooms and laying of paver blocks at the entrance, development of platform, making of retaining wall on the river bank, provision of fire-fighting system and rain water harvesting system at the earliest. — TNS

