Shrubs on medians for drivers' safety

THE local authorities should plant thick high shrubs and other dense opaque plants on the uncovered stretches along the main Delhi highway to save drivers from being blinded by dazzling headlights. A sustained action is imperative in the view of increasing traffic volume.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Encroachments lead to traffic congestion

THE defacement of public property and encroachments in market places are the realities of every city in the state, especially Narwana. The main railway road here is very congested. From S Bhagat Chowk to the railway station, there is a traffic-jam like situation the entire day. During the wee hours, it is very difficult to even walk on the road.

DEVINDER SINGH SURJEWALA, Narwana

Streetlights remain out of order in Ambala

THE streetlights installed on the road in front of the Ambala Cantonment bus stand remain out of order during late hours. Stray cattle roaming on this stretch pose a risk to commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers. The authorities concerned must ensure that the lights work properly. Sharad, Ambala

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]