Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti event in Hisar on Dec 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

A state-level programme will be organised in Hisar to celebrate Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti on December 20 under the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, a programme initiated to celebrate the anniversaries of saints and great men at the state-level.

An official said the CM would be the chief guest at the programme and that the preparations were in full swing to make it a grand success.

According to belief, Maharaja Shurasen was born during the Mahabharata period. Shurasen was a brave warrior who, once upon a time, ruled the present Mathura city. Mathura was one of the 16 “janapadas” of ancient India.

#Hisar