SI among 7 booked for gangrape

Gurugram, September 4
A woman, who approached the Hasanpur police station in Palwal district to file a complaint against her husband, was allegedly gangraped by a Sub-Inspector and his accomplices. The accused kept her hostage at a woman’s house in Palwal for three days. He not only sexually exploited her but later sold her to another man.
An FIR was registered against the seven accused, including Sub-Inspector Shiv Charan and a woman, identified as Shanti, at the Women’s police station in Palwal yesterday.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, on August 30, she got hold of the phone of one of the accused and informed the police, her husband and mother.
“On the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered against the seven accused, including Sub-Inspector Shiv Charan, under relevant Sections of the IPC. Probe is underway,” said Sushila Devi, SHO, Women’s police station, Palwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...