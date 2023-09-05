SI among 7 booked for gangrape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 4

A woman, who approached the Hasanpur police station in Palwal district to file a complaint against her husband, was allegedly gangraped by a Sub-Inspector and his accomplices. The accused kept her hostage at a woman’s house in Palwal for three days. He not only sexually exploited her but later sold her to another man.

An FIR was registered against the seven accused, including Sub-Inspector Shiv Charan and a woman, identified as Shanti, at the Women’s police station in Palwal yesterday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, on August 30, she got hold of the phone of one of the accused and informed the police, her husband and mother.

“On the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered against the seven accused, including Sub-Inspector Shiv Charan, under relevant Sections of the IPC. Probe is underway,” said Sushila Devi, SHO, Women’s police station, Palwal.

