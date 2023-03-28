SI caught taking bribe in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 27

A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police was caught taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman in Bhiwani today.

Sub-inspector Munni Devi was posted at the Bawani Khera police station in the district.

The sub-inspector was an investigation officer in a case of recovery on the complaint of the woman. She demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for the work from the woman, who complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which constituted a team and laid a trap to catch the sub-inspector.