SI caught taking bribe in Bhiwani

Hisar, March 27
A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police was caught taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman in Bhiwani today.
Sub-inspector Munni Devi was posted at the Bawani Khera police station in the district.
The sub-inspector was an investigation officer in a case of recovery on the complaint of the woman. She demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for the work from the woman, who complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which constituted a team and laid a trap to catch the sub-inspector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul's disqualification
18 parties attend dinner meet at kharge’s house
Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu
SSB steps up security along border