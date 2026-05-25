SI held for paddy shortage, wrong allotment in Haryana

The Karnal police have arrested Ramphal, a sub-inspector with the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, in connection with alleged irregularities involving shortage of paddy stock in rice mills and allotment of paddy to a non-functional mill. He was produced in a local court which sent him to four-day police remand.

Advertisement

The arrest follows an FIR registered at Taraori police station after the department detected large-scale shortages during physical verification of rice mills in the area. Police said the remand would help investigators identify the involvement of other officials and private individuals linked to the alleged scam.

Advertisement

“We have arrested the sub-inspector of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department after the department found shortage of paddy in Balaji Rice Mill and allotted paddy to a non-functional mill. We have registered two FIRs against Ramphal, other officials of the department and owners of two rice mills. Ramphal has been arrested in connection with shortage of paddy in Balaji Rice Mill. He is also accused in shortage of paddy in Vishavkarma Rice Mill Taraori,” said Narender Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP).