Siblings killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 23

A brother-sister duo died in a road accident after a car rammed into their motorcycle on Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib National Highway near Bhilpura village in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Prince (18) and Aaarti (16), both residents of Amarpuri Colony in Yamunanagar.

After the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to kin.

