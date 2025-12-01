SIC serves notice to Labour Department officials for failure to provide information

The State Information Commission (SIC), Haryana, has issued a notice to the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) and the First Appellate Authority (FAA) of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board of the Haryana Labour Department for failing to provide information sought under the RTI Act and for not conducting a proper hearing on the first appeal. The commission has directed both officials to appear before it on February 9, 2026.

An RTI activist Subhash, who is state coordinator of the Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, filed an application on January 30, 2025, with the Labour Department seeking information on nine points regarding the labour cess collected for workers’ welfare and details of workers’ registration. He informed that the Labour Department forwarded the RTI application to the State Public Information Officer of the board on February 6, 2025, asking him to provide the information.

However, despite passage of four months, no information was provided. Subsequently, a first appeal was filed on April 30, 2025, but the first appellate authority neither conducted a hearing nor issued an order within the stipulated time, Subhash said, adding that he filed second appeal before the SIC on June 30, 2025, seeking action against the responsible officials and requesting that the sought information be made available.

After the second appeal was filed, the Joint Secretary-cum-First Appellate Authority of the Board scheduled a hearing for August 5, 2025, but even then no direction was issued to provide information, Subhash said.

Now, the SIC has fixed February 9, 2026, for hearing in the case. The information sought includes details such as the total labour cess collected from January 1, 2008, to January 31, 2025, the number of workers registered during this period, the number of registrations in 2018, online registrations till January 31, 2025, the number of cancelled registrations along with reasons, details about where OTPs for registrations are received, district-wise implementation of GRAP-4, benefits provided to workers during GRAP-4, and the basis for registering migrant workers who do not possess a Haryana family ID, along with their total number.

Subhash alleged that there were reports of large-scale irregularities in worker registrations within the board. He said serious discrepancies in welfare schemes meant for workers had previously reached Minister Anil Vij as well. Nearly 50,000 workers’ registrations were cancelled without proper verification, raising suspicion that there were major irregularities in the board, he said.