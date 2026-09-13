Signature campaign launched to seek freehold status for Ambala Sadar area

As the grant of freehold status for the Ambala Cantonment area continues to be a major concern, a signature campaign was launched here on Sunday to unite residents and put pressure on the government to resolve the long-pending issue.

Launching the signature campaign from Ambala Sadar Bazaar Chowk, local leader Chitra Sarwara, who has been leading the ‘Aazad Ambala Cantonment’ campaign, said, “Securing freehold status for Ambala Cantonment is not merely a matter of property, but it is a matter of dignity, security and rights.”

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“Hundreds of families in the Ambala Cantonment excise area have been living in these properties for decades and, despite paying house tax and other duties over the years, these families have not yet secured full, clear and secure ownership rights over their properties. There is a BJP government at the Centre and in the state for the last 12 years, and yet the issue hasn’t been resolved. However, we still have the opportunity as the sitting MLA belongs to the BJP and the same party is ruling in the state and at the Centre,” she said.

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While launching the signature campaign, Chitra said, “The government has claimed that it wants to resolve the issue. However, there is a need to unite the public and put pressure on the government to take a positive decision and resolve the issue at the earliest. Recently, a memorandum was submitted to the Urban Local Bodies Minister and today a signature campaign has been launched. There are 42 booths in Ambala Cantonment that are affected by the issue of freehold. Our teams will go door-to-door and urge people to participate in the signature drive. Besides this, a shop-to-shop signature drive will be held every Sunday in various markets.”

Questioning the proposed freehold policy, Chitra Sarwara stated that the objective of freehold status should be to grant people secure and clear property rights, rather than imposing a new financial burden on them. She expressed concern over the proposal in the draft policy to levy charges ranging from approximately Rs 60,000 to Rs 72,000 per square yard, based on collector rates, and said that such a substantial amount could pose a serious financial challenge for affected families.

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Calling upon residents to join the campaign, she said the efforts were not directed against any individual, political party or organisation. It was a public campaign launched for the rights, dignity, property security and future of hundreds of families in Ambala Cantonment.

“We aim to collect signatures from at least 50 per cent of the affected families and individuals and submit them to the government and request the government to expedite its efforts. If the people of Ambala unite and raise their voices, the government will be compelled to make a serious decision on the matter,” she said.