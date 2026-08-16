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Home / Haryana / Sikh community members constitute 21-member committee to chalk out strategy for August 25 congregation

Sikh community members constitute 21-member committee to chalk out strategy for August 25 congregation

The community leaders and members had faced police action on August 13 while seeking action against Gursimran Singh Mand and his son

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:09 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders meet Surinder Singh at a hospital in Shahabad on Sunday.
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Unhappy with the recent police action and government’s response, the Sikh community leaders have constituted a 21-member committee to chalk out a strategy and hold a massive congregation in Ambala on August 25.

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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Jagdish Singh Jhinda, Shiromani Akali Dal Haryana president Harkesh Mohri and several other Sikh community leaders on Sunday held a meeting in Ambala to discuss the ongoing issue.

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The community leaders and members faced police action on August 13, after they blocked the National Highway in Ambala Cantonment, while seeking action against Gursimran Singh Mand and his son.

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The HSGMC president said: “Members from HSGMC, Farmer Unions, members of various Sikh community organisations and people associated with political parties have been included in the 21-member committee. We have also requested the Akal Takht Jathedar to issue instructions to the Sikh community members across the country to reach Ambala in large numbers and we will also request the Jathedar to attend the congregation to be held on August 25. I will start a state-wide campaign from Tuesday to invite Sikh community leaders and members to reach Ambala.”

Jhinda has also offered his arrest as he was also booked among other persons in the cases registered.

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Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Earlier it was planned to hold the meeting at Pipli Grain Market in Kurukshetra, but after the request from the Sikh Sangat from Ambala, since the entire incident and police action happened in Ambala, the meeting has been shifted to the Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala.”

To a query, he stated: “After the police action, I received a call from the CM’s office, and I was told that a meeting will be fixed with the Chief Minister after August 15. If we receive any invite regarding the meeting, we will consider it. The delay in registration of FIR against Mand forced the community members to block the NH. The administration should stop defaming the community members.”

SAD Haryana president Harkesh Mohri, said: “The 21-member committee will chalk out the strategy, invite the public and make all the arrangements for the meeting to be held on August 25. The SAD will play a key role in mobilising the support.”

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders, including Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday met Surinder Singh, who was injured after being hit by Gursimran Singh Mand’s vehicle on August 7. The Congress leaders expressed disappointment with the incidents and demanded an impartial inquiry. They also demanded cancellation of FIRs registered against the Sikh community members.

MP Varun Chaudhry said: “The state government and administration failed to tackle the situation and understand the gravity of the incident. An impartial inquiry should be conducted through any retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

MP Kumari Selja, said, “Timely action should have been taken against the person who provoked the Sikh community members at Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara. The government should have resolved the dispute peacefully through dialogue. A sense of panic has been created. The government should compensate the injured, and FIRs should be cancelled.”

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