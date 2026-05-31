Sikh community’s legacy of courage, sacrifice a matter of pride: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the Sikh community’s legacy of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the protection of faith continued to inspire generations.

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Addressing a “Dhanyawad” programme organised by the Sikh sangat at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, the CM said the Sikh community had set extraordinary examples of bravery and self-sacrifice throughout history.

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He said from Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, to Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Sahiban guided humanity on the path of service, equality and courage. He said the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as “Hind Di Chadar”, and the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas formed an integral part of the great tradition that protected the nation and upheld its spiritual and cultural values.

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He said the Ministry of Tourism had approved the development of Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Khatkar Kalan, Kalanaur, Patiala Heritage Circuit under the “Swadesh Darshan” Scheme. The CM said the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak with Kartarpur Sahib, along with the launch of dedicated air connectivity between Amritsar and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, are among the initiatives undertaken by the Centre.