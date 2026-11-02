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Home / Haryana / Sikh gurdwara management panel announces DA hike of up to 10% for employees

Sikh gurdwara management panel announces DA hike of up to 10% for employees

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:18 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda interacts with mediapersons in Kurukshetra on Monday.
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The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president on Monday announced a dearness allowance (DA) hike ranging from 1 per cent to 10 per cent for committee employees.

Sharing the details, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said that the employees had been waiting for the hike for the past one year. The committee had decided to increase the dearness allowance, with the hike determined on the basis of employees’ monthly salary brackets.

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Employees drawing salaries between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 have been given a 10 per cent hike, while those earning between Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 will receive a 9 per cent hike. Similarly, employees in the salary brackets of Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000, Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 will receive hikes of 8 per cent, 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

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Meanwhile, employees earning between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 will receive a 5 per cent hike; those earning between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 will get 4 per cent; those in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 49,000 bracket will receive 3 per cent; those earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 99,000 will get 2 per cent; and employees drawing a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh and above will receive a 1 per cent hike.

The salaries of the chief secretary, secretary and OSD of the HSGMC have each been increased by Rs 5,000. Additionally, the daily wage for daily-wage workers has been raised to Rs 350. The committee has also announced a bonus for employees on the occasion of Diwali.

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Jhinda said, “The hike will help employees manage their household expenses amid rising inflation. Although the HSGMC has been facing various issues, the committee has been managing the shrines effectively despite its budget not being passed due to the non-cooperation of some members.”

“Some members have brought the HSGMC to a standstill by not allowing the budget to be passed. They have not been attending meetings of the general house and the executive committee. Soon, meetings of the executive committee and the general house will be convened. Members who have been remaining absent from these meetings are requested to attend; otherwise, protests will be held outside their respective houses. We will also discuss the issue with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini,” Jagdish Singh Jhinda said.

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