Sikh gurdwara panel 'removes' gen secy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 17

The executive committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) reportedly removed general secretary Gurvinder Dhamija from his post during a meeting held at Kurukshetra today.

As per information, the meeting was chaired by the president, Mahant Karamjit Singh, and 10 executive members were present there. “There were issues with Dhamija in regard to some decisions. We sought his resignation, but when he did not do so, we had to remove him,” said Winner Singh, an executive member.

Of 11 members, 10 were present, while one attended the meeting through video-conferencing, said Mohanjeet Singh, joint secretary, who has been given additional charge of general secretary.

Dhamija said the Governor had nominated the committee on the recommendation of the government. Polls were held under the chairmanship of the Kurukshetra DC in 2022. It was not a general body meeting, but an executive one, which was also postponed. “I am still the general secretary,” he claimed. Kawaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the committee, said the executive body had no right to remove Dhamija. The committee would continue to work for 18 months.