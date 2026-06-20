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Home / Haryana / Sikh jatha leaves for Pak pilgrimage from Haryana's Kurukshetra

Sikh jatha leaves for Pak pilgrimage from Haryana's Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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A Sikh Jatha in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
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Days after a group of Sikh pilgrims (Sikh jatha) from Haryana was not allowed to cross over to Pakistan, another group of pilgrims departed from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra for Pakistan on Saturday.

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The Sikh jatha, comprising 68 members, is travelling to participate in the observance of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and during the visit, the jatha will pay obeisance at various historic shrines. The jatha will cross over at the Attari-Wagah border on June 21 and return on June 30.

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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) President Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who flagged off the buses carrying the pilgrims, said, “A jatha left from Kurukshetra on Saturday to participate in the observance of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. A total of 74 persons had applied, of which 68 persons from Haryana were granted permission. After a night’s stay at Amritsar, they will cross over on June 21. During the visit, they will pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib, Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib and other historic shrines.”

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HSGMC members Harmanpreet Singh, Jasbir Kaur, Inderjeet Singh and several other community members were present on this occasion.

Harmanpreet Singh said the pilgrims had been urged to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations prescribed by the government throughout the duration of the journey. They should not indulge in any activity that could create problems for the jatha and the community.

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Earlier this month, a group of 94 Sikh pilgrims, who were on a visit to Pakistan to pay obeisance at the shrine on the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev, were not allowed to cross over. The Sikh community leaders had stated that the visas of 94 pilgrims were issued, but a verified list of pilgrims from Haryana was not sent to the authorities concerned, due to which the pilgrims were not allowed to cross over.

The HSGMC president said, “Recently, a group of 94 Sikh pilgrims was not allowed to cross over to Pakistan, due to a lapse on the part of the administration and government. The return from the border was unfortunate, and the sentiments of the Sikh sangat were hurt. To ensure that there is no such incident again, the HSGMC has made all arrangements, and we are hopeful that the jatha will complete the journey successfully.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Jhinda said the HSGMC had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase and fix the quota for Haryana’s Sikhs for the pilgrimage, and it should be allotted to the HSGMC to ensure timely completion of the process. The Haryana committee has also sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to express concerns over the situation of minorities after a Sikh couple, caretakers of a gurdwara, were shot dead.

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