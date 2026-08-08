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Home / Haryana / Sikh leaders blame Mand for his 'assault' near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, submit complaint

Sikh leaders blame Mand for his 'assault' near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, submit complaint

International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front leader Gursimran Singh Mand and his son, along with two policemen were injured on Friday

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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HSGMC President Jagdish Singh Jhinda meets the injured youth at a hospital on Saturday
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A day after the incident near Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara, Sikh community leaders have accused International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front leader Gursimran Singh Mand of not following the protocol of Gurdwara Sahib and blamed him for provoking the Sangat.

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Mand was injured as he was assaulted by some people near the Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala on Friday. His son and two policemen had also suffered injuries in the incident.

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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) President Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who reached the Gurdwara with other committee members, said, “Mand keeps making controversial statements against the community and provokes the sangat. Due to Guru Purab there was a heavy rush, and the passage was closed for vehicles, but he still reached there in his vehicle. He didn’t enter the Gurdwara and remained seated in his car for nearly 15 minutes, despite a heavy crowd and refused to follow protocol.”

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“His intentions were not good. Some devotees suffered injuries due to negligent driving and they are undergoing treatment. He showed arrogance and used derogatory words, following which tensions flared up. A complaint has been given to the police and we demand his arrest. If no action is taken, the community will launch an agitation,” he said.

HSGMC Member Gurtej Singh said that a meeting was held at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib regarding the unfortunate incident. It was unanimously decided that a delegation will soon meet police officials and initiate dialogue with the Haryana Government to ensure that a fair and unbiased investigation is conducted.

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“Three to four individuals have sustained serious injuries due to the alleged negligence and rash driving involving Mand’s vehicle. He not only entered a clearly designated non-vehicle zone with his car, but also allegedly used derogatory and provocative language towards the Sangat, which further escalated tensions. The incident appears to have elements of premeditation,” he said.

The delegation will urge the authorities to act responsibly and ensure justice while maintaining peace, harmony, and respect for religious sentiments.

SAD Haryana President Harkesh Singh Mohri said, “Haryana police should take appropriate action against Mand as his negligence caused injuries to devotees and provoked the Sangat, that led to a tense situation. A thorough and transparent investigation must be carried out keeping all facts into consideration. SAD will extend legal support to the injured devotees.”

Meanwhile, SHO Panjokhra police station Jai Singh said, “The statements of the injured people are yet to be recorded and no case has been registered in this matter so far.”

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