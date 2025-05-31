DT
PT
Sikh museum to be built in K'shetra: CM

Sikh museum to be built in K’shetra: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the government is working to strengthen the Sikh-Hindu brotherhood in the state by following the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev. The CM, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Pehowa,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini performs sewa in Pehowa on Friday.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the government is working to strengthen the Sikh-Hindu brotherhood in the state by following the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev.

The CM, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Pehowa, said, “To preserve the memories and teachings of the Gurus, a Sikh museum will be built on three acres in Kurukshetra and it will take the teaching to the Gurus to the young generation."

He had reached here to pay tributes on the occasion of the 419th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

The CM said, “The martyrdom to Guru Arjan Dev will continue to inspire us for ages to struggle and sacrifice against injustice, exploitation and oppression.”

He also served sweetened water to people by performing sewa at a chhabeel.

The CM also listened to the grievances of some people present at the gurdwara and also directed the officials to resolve the issues.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh, SP Nitish Agarwal, BJP district chief Tajender Singh and several BJP leaders were present on this occasion.

