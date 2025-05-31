Sikh panel writes to SGPC, seeks land to build ‘serai’ in Amritsar

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has sought a piece of land in Amritsar from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to build a ‘serai’ for the pilgrims of Haryana who visit the Golden Temple.

During a recent visit to the Golden Temple, the working committee and General House members of the HSGMC, led by its president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, visited a couple of sites for the ‘serai’.

Expressing concern over the inconvenience faced by the pilgrims of Haryana, HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda has sent a letter to SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking the allotment of either a lodge or land to the HSGMC.

HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda told The Tribune, “A large number of pilgrims from Haryana reach Darbar Sahib and other historic gurdwaras to pay obeisance. They prefer to stay in ‘serais’ but they face a lot of inconvenience in getting accommodation. Through a letter, we have brought the issues in the knowledge of the SGPC chief and have sought allotment of a lodge near Darbar Sahib.”

“If a lodge is not available, then the SGPC must provide land to the HSGMC free of cost so that a ‘serai’ could be built for the pilgrims of Haryana. During a visit to Darbar Sahib, we visited a couple of sites where a ‘serai’ can be built. The historic shrines of Haryana were earlier under the control of SGPC. The HSGMC also has a right in the properties of the SGPC. We are not asking for any major share in property, but the SGPC should give a land where a ‘serai’ with at least 200 rooms can be built for the pilgrims. The land should be near the Darbar Sahib,” he added.

The HSGMC chief said, “A letter has been sent to the SGPC chief. If no positive response is received in a month, the Haryana committee will approach Akal Takht, and may also approach the court.”

Two years earlier also, the issue was raised and to facilitate the pilgrims, the committee had started searching for land to build a ‘serai’ there. However, due to the controversies and turmoil within the committee, the project remained pending.