Sikh panel’s admn impasse stalls projects, welfare work

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), established after a prolonged campaign for an independent Sikh gurdwara body in Haryana, remains mired in a governance crisis, with factional infighting, repeated boycotts and litigation disrupting its functioning and stalling development and welfare initiatives.

The deadlock resurfaced on Wednesday when a meeting of the executive body could not be held for want of quorum.

Advertisement

Dissenting members have repeatedly boycotted General House meetings, resulting in failure to meet the mandatory two-thirds attendance requirement under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014.

Advertisement

The impasse has also paralysed the committee’s financial decision-making. Though the HSGMC had approved a Rs 104.5-crore budget for 2025-26, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission later annulled it following challenges by Opposition members, citing lack of a valid quorum. The proposed Rs 110-crore budget for 2026-27 was subsequently not taken up.

With fresh funds difficult to legally sanction, several religious, educational and welfare activities, including dharam prachar and healthcare initiatives, have been affected.

Advertisement

Several flagship projects remain uncertain. A proposed 350-room sarai with underground parking facilities for pilgrims in Amritsar is stalled for want of fresh funding. Plans to expand gurdwara infrastructure, establish a hospital and set up two music schools in Haryana have also made little progress.

The Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, one of the HSGMC’s key institutions, has faced financial strain. Delayed salaries had triggered protests by doctors and staff before the dues were eventually released. The foundation stone of the HSGMC headquarters at Kurukshetra has also been laid, but the project remains in limbo.

In contrast, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Punjab has continued to function through a regular General House mechanism, approving and implementing sizeable annual budgets.

The SGPC passed a Rs 1,386.47-crore budget for 2025-26, up 9.95%, followed by a Rs 1,487.41-crore budget for 2026-27, an increase of 7.28%.

Its allocations include Rs 127.34 crore for gurdwaras, Rs 120 crore for dharam prachar, Rs 12.50 crore for free education of deserving Gursikh children and Rs 33 crore for construction and expansion of pilgrim accommodation at the Golden Temple, Amritsar.