Sikhs protest in Karnal, seek fresh HSGMC polls

Karnal, February 23
Demanding election to form a new panel for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), several members of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee today held a protest in the city.
They burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, HSGMC (ad-hoc) president Mahant Karamjit Singh and former president Baljit Singh Daluwal outside the Mini Secretariat and said that Sikhs of the state have rejected this committee. They demanded a new panel should be elected and handed over a memorandum to the city Magistrate.
Angrej Singh Pannu, Balwinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh and other community members said that they did not accept the ad hoc committee as it was working at the behest of the government, a member said.
