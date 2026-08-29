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Home / Haryana / Sikhs protest over Rohtak MP’s ‘role model’ remark in Sirsa

Sikhs protest over Rohtak MP’s ‘role model’ remark in Sirsa

Raise slogans against Deepender, burn effigy for comments on Sajjan Kumar

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:07 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Members of the Sikh community burn an effigy of Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda in Sirsa.
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The Sikh community in Sirsa on Saturday staged a protest against Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda over his reported remarks describing former MP Sajjan Kumar as his “role model”.

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Sajjan Kumar, who passed away recently, was convicted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Angry protesters gathered at Janata Bhawan before marching to Subhash Chowk, where they raised slogans against Hooda and burnt his effigy.

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Speakers at the gathering strongly criticised Hooda’s statement and recalled the violence against Sikhs during the 1984 riots. They alleged that Sajjan Kumar had been involved in serious crimes against the Sikh community and pointed out that he was convicted by a court for his crimes.

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The protesters recalled the attack on the Golden Temple during the same period and alleged that the Congress government had failed the Sikh community during the violence. They said the Sikh community had made major sacrifices for the country and condemned what they described as statements that hurt Sikh sentiments.

The speakers also criticised both the Congress and BJP, accusing political parties of using divisive politics. They said such issues should be handled with sensitivity and responsibility. Several members of the Sikh community took part in the protest, including Gurpreet Singh Sahuwala, Malkit Singh Jogewala, Satbir Singh Hassu, Jagseer Singh Odhan, Major Singh Saran, Mahima Singh, Balkaur Singh, Gurtej Singh Rori, Labh Singh Kewal and Leela Singh Rori.

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