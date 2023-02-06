Sikhs seek release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 5

Demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their jail terms, scores of members of the Sikh community held a protest march in the city on Sunday. Wearing shackles, they started their march from Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa and after crossing through the city, left for Mohali, where several Sikhs have been protesting in this regard.