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Home / Haryana / Silver lining: Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates Commonwealth medal with laddoos

Silver lining: Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates Commonwealth medal with laddoos

Back from injury, Khandra lad bags second position

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Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Neeraj Chopra’s grandfather Dharam Chopra (L) enjoys sweets after the Commonwealth Games result.
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Neeraj Chopra’s family had made room for another Commonwealth Games gold medal, but expressed just as much joy when the former Olympic champion bagged a silver in Glasgow.

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“We are happy with the performance,” said Satish Chopra, Neeraj’s father, as he distributed laddoos after Friday’s result.

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While talking to The Tribune, he said the family was hopeful of seeing Neeraj touch or cross 90 metres with his throw, but were still over the moon at watching him ensure another podium finish. “Every athlete tries to give their best at the international level, but they face immense pressure during competition,” he added.

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Neeraj came into the Commonwealth Games fresh off back and arm injuries, which had sidelined him for most of 2025. “He is working very hard to get its strength back,” his father said.

Coach Jaiveer Chaudhary, who was the first to mentor Neeraj has been by his side during the tough period.

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“Neeraj tried to give his best, but strong winds and the injury he sustained last year were major reasons. Despite this, we are overjoyed that our son won the silver medal,” he said.

Neeraj, who hails from Khandra village in the Panipat district, secured the silver medal with a throw of 85.83 metres in his second attempt.

He boasts of a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As news of another podium finish reached his native village, celebrations broke out. The family watched his final at home late on Friday night and took to distributing sweets the next morning. Neeraj’s grandfather Dharam Chopra said it was a proud moment for the family, villagers and every Indian.

Neeraj’s uncle Bhimsen Chopra also congratulated him, saying India had a bright future in javelin throw.

“We are very happy with Neeraj’s win and congratulate all other players who bagged medals. We also wish the players the best for their future,” he added.

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