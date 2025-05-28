SIM card delay halts tablet distribution to 15,000 Class X students in Karnal, Kaithal

Nearly 15,000 Class X students in Karnal and Kaithal districts are still awaiting tablets under the Haryana Government’s e-Adhigam scheme, almost two months after the new academic session began. The delay has been attributed to the non-availability of SIM cards, which are required to operate the devices.

Under the e-Adhigam (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules) scheme, the Education Department provides free tablets and SIM cards (with 2GB daily data) to students in government schools to promote digital learning. However, without SIM cards, the devices remain non-functional, depriving students of access to digital study resources, e-content, recorded lectures and online assignments.

Students expressed disappointment over the delay. “Our seniors are using tablets for their study purposes, but we are missing out,” said a Class X student from a government school in Karnal. Another student said, “When we asked about the tablets, we were told that the SIM cards for our batch have not yet arrived. Once they arrive, only then will we be able to use them.”

According to official data, about 8,000 students in Kaithal and 7,000 in Karnal are currently without tablets. Authorities confirmed that the department has now initiated the process of acquiring new SIM cards by linking them to the ID proofs of students’ parents. The demand has been uploaded to the Avsar portal, and vendors are expected to supply the SIMs shortly.

Chatterpal, District Mathematics Specialist in Kaithal, said, “A demand for around 8,000 SIM cards for Class X students has already been submitted. The tablets are being used by Classes XI and XII, but we’ve identified technical issues like poor battery backup and screen malfunctions, which will be resolved soon.”

Sudhir, newly appointed District Mathematics Specialist in Karnal, said, “I will soon convene meetings with school principals to ensure both students and teachers actively use tablets. The demand for SIM cards for Class X will also be uploaded shortly.”

However, sources in the department claimed that tablets are yet to reach several schools for Classes XI and XII as well, further compounding the issue.

District Education Officer (DEO) Karnal Sudesh Thukral said, “All principals have been directed to ensure compliance with departmental instructions.”