Simian scare in Faridabad

RESIDENTS of Sector 31 here have been facing the problem of monkey menace for the past several months. A large number of monkeys can be seen roaming in different parts of the city, posing a threat to life and property. The MC authorities are requested to deploy teams to catch and relocate them to avoid any untoward incident.
Jagdeep Arora, Faridabad
Set up Night shelters
LACK of night shelters in Narwana has forced the homeless to sleep on cold temple floors or other public places, exposing themselves to winter chills throughout the night. The local authorities claim the existence of night shelters, but we can see none. Residents here must come forward to help the deprived section of the society.
Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Stray cattle menace
T HE residents of Sector 13 and 23 and Housing Board locality have been dealing with poor drainage and stray cattle menace for a very long time now. Though, the issue has been taken up with the civic authorities several times, no relief has been offered to the residents. The authorities must stop being indifferent towards basic civic issues like these. Ram Kishan Sharma, Bhiwani
