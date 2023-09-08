Simian scare in Rohtak

Residents of Rohtak have been living in a state of terror. Troops of monkeys have the run of residential areas and marketplaces. Residents have to constantly look over the shoulder for a simian attack. The authorities concerned must rein in the monkey menace as soon as possible. Prem Prakash, Rohtak
Down with frequent power cuts
Long power cuts have become the order of the day in urban and rural areas across Yamunanagar district. Sometimes, when a power cut lasts too long, even inverters stop functioning. The Haryana Government should look into the issue on priority. Himanshu, Jagadhri
Footpaths invaded by vehicles
Two-wheelers and other vehicles have invaded the footpaths and service roads on the National Highway-44 (NH-44). After the parking lot under the flyover was allotted to a private contractor by the administration, there has been a rise in the number of vehicles. The authorities should initiate a special drive to end the menace. Charanjeet, Panipat
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
