Simian scare in Rohtak

Residents of Rohtak have been living in a state of terror. Troops of monkeys have the run of residential areas and marketplaces. Residents have to constantly look over the shoulder for a simian attack. The authorities concerned must rein in the monkey menace as soon as possible. Prem Prakash, Rohtak

Down with frequent power cuts

Long power cuts have become the order of the day in urban and rural areas across Yamunanagar district. Sometimes, when a power cut lasts too long, even inverters stop functioning. The Haryana Government should look into the issue on priority. Himanshu, Jagadhri

Footpaths invaded by vehicles

Two-wheelers and other vehicles have invaded the footpaths and service roads on the National Highway-44 (NH-44). After the parking lot under the flyover was allotted to a private contractor by the administration, there has been a rise in the number of vehicles. The authorities should initiate a special drive to end the menace. Charanjeet, Panipat

