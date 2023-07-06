Simultaneous searches at 3 Gurugram offices

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 5

There was chaos in all three offices of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, in zones 1, 2 and 4 this morning when three teams of the CM’s flying squad raided the offices simultaneously. More than 40% officers and employees were found absent.

Works of the general public were found pending in the property tax and planning wing. The teams have seized records and attendance registers for further investigation. The other teams also raided the offices of Pataudi municipality and Block Development and Panchayat and Parivar Pehchan Patra offices at Sohna.

During the raid, it came to light that work of getting maps passed had been pending in the planning wing of the MCG for the past six months.