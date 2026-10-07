Singapore firms set to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Haryana

Haryana is set to receive investment proposals worth around Rs 5,500 crore from Singapore-based companies and institutions following Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to the country, aimed at strengthening the state’s position on the global investment map.

The proposals cover the health and wellness, water treatment and management, and education and skill development sectors. The investments are expected to give a boost to modern healthcare, water management, education, skill development and employment generation in the state.

Advertisement

During his visit, Saini also met Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and held discussions on strengthening cooperation between Haryana and Singapore. The talks covered education, skill development, water management, urban development, technological innovation and employment opportunities for youth.

Advertisement

Both sides agreed to explore greater cooperation in skill development and education, modern training and employment opportunities for youth, and the use of advanced technologies in water management and urban development.

Saini said the state government was committed to providing investors with transparent governance, better connectivity, strong infrastructure, skilled manpower and a conducive business environment.

Advertisement

He said the objective was not merely to attract investment but also to ensure that projects were implemented within a time-bound framework and generated employment opportunities for the youth.

Rs 3,000 crore for health and wellness

Investment proposals worth around Rs 3,000 crore have been agreed upon in the health and wellness sector. The proposed investments are expected to support state-of-the-art hospitals, healthcare centres, wellness facilities, medical research and the adoption of modern healthcare technologies.

Rs 1,500 crore for

water management

Investors also expressed interest in Haryana’s water treatment and management sector, with proposals worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

The projects are expected to cover modern water treatment and sewage treatment plants, industrial water management, water reuse and smart water management systems. These initiatives could improve the utilisation of water resources in urban and industrial areas while strengthening environmental protection.

Rs 1,000 crore for education

Proposals worth around Rs 1,000 crore have also been agreed upon in education and skill development. The investments are expected to facilitate modern educational institutions, skill development centres, technical education, digital learning and employment-oriented training facilities.