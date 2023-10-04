Singer among two held for threatening music director

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 3

The Gurugram police have arrested the ‘nephew’ of gangster Kala Jatheri and a Haryanvi singer for allegedly giving death threats to a music company director for not breaking the agreement with the singer. Two mobile phones along with SIM cards have been recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the director of Gem Tunes Music Company alleged that Deepak, alias Kachcha, who claims himself to be the nephew of gangster Kala Jatheri, threatened to kill him.

A team of crime unit led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar arrested the duo from Sector 37 on Monday. The suspects were identified as Deepak and Manoj, alias Guru, a Haryanvi singer.

The singer had entered into a five-year contract with Gem Tunes Music Company. Under the agreement, company promised to release 10-12 songs of the singer in a year, organise stage and live shows. However, the music company allegedly did not fulfil its contractual obligation. “During the interrogation, it was revealed that Manoj befriended Deepak in a birthday party. Cases have been registered against them,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

