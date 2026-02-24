DT
Home / Haryana / Singer clarifies remarks after clash with ex- sarpanch

Singer clarifies remarks after clash with ex- sarpanch

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:40 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on Monday clarified his remarks after a public clash with former Sarpanch Rajendra Sharma during a family event on February 18.

Masoom said Rajendra, a distant relative, was not personally known to him. “I only asked him to step down from the stage and watch the programme from below,” he said.

The confrontation happened after someone in the audience shouted that the former sarpanch would not leave the stage, prompting Masoom to respond. He also addressed his earlier comment about “70 sarpanches,” saying he retracts it if anyone was offended. Masoom stressed that decisions in Haryana’s local governance cannot be influenced by a few people making videos, noting that the state has around 7,000 sarpanches.

