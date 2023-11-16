Singer Harrdy Sandhu’s tour postponed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 15

Popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has rescheduled his upcoming show here in the wake of “rising pollution levels”.

Announcing the rescheduling of his tour on social media, Sandhu said the safety of his fans was his “top priority”. The singer was to kick start his first-ever all-India tour ‘In My Feelings’ on November 18 from Delhi-NCR.

Sandhu said the organisers would announce the new date of the Gurugram show soon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our upcoming show in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) on November 18 will have to be rescheduled. The rising pollution levels and government regulations aimed at curbing them have made it essential for us to prioritise public safety. I assure everyone that we are working on finding a new date that would work for everyone. Your safety is my top priority, and I can’t wait to share the stage with you when the conditions are right,” the 37-year-old singer wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Gurugram recorded “very poor” air quality in the majority of areas on November 15, with the average AQI at 315.

The city has also been reporting a steady increase in the number of pulmonary and ophthalmic patients.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution #Social Media