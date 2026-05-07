Haryana news: Single engine is sufficient to get work done, if the intentions are right, says Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the plight of the common people.

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He addressed gatherings in support of Congress candidates contesting the corporation election in Ambala City. Deepender Hooda said, “Corruption was rampant in the Municipal Corporations in Haryana, and in the corporation election, we have the opportunity to elect people who can ensure that public funds are being utilised honestly. The corporation generates its own funds through tax collection and other services, and these funds must be used for the welfare of the public.”

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“The BJP is seeking votes in the name of forming a triple-engine government to ensure smooth development works, but there have been BJP governments at the center and in the state for the past 12 years, so who is stopping them from carrying out development works? We have been in power and in the opposition, and we know that a single engine is sufficient to get the work done if the intentions are right,” he said.

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The Congress leader alleged that the BJP MLAs were involved in developing illegal colonies while the mayors and members of the house in civic bodies were working as contractors.

“There have been scams in the civic bodies but no action was taken by the government. The BJP wants to form a triple-engine government so that the scams can be easily covered at all levels,” Deepender said.

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He further said, “The BJP leaders have become arrogant and they have turned a blind eye to the plight of the people of Haryana. It has failed to fulfill the promises made in the assembly election. The BJP deserves a setback so that their leaders regain some consciousness and start working for public welfare. The Congress party has fielded strong candidates, and I urge you to support the Congress candidates so that the voice of the public is raised effectively.”

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry said, “The BJP came to power by making false promises and then failed miserably to fulfill them. Sanitation, roads, and drainage are in poor condition. The BJP is talking about developing India as a Viksit Bharat by 2047 but has no roadmap prepared to achieve the target. The BJP is playing with the emotions of the people of the country, and its engines have failed. The people of Ambala have the opportunity to teach the BJP a lesson for making fake promises.” MP Karamvir Singh Boudh, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, Congress District President (urban) Pawan Aggarwal, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, and several other Congress leaders were present on this occasion.