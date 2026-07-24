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Home / Haryana / SIR: Gurugram accounts for over 13% of Haryana’s undigitised voter forms

SIR: Gurugram accounts for over 13% of Haryana’s undigitised voter forms

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:17 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Gurugram’s electoral roll revision continues to lag behind the rest of Haryana, with the district’s digitisation rate of just 70.73% being the lowest in the state. As of 4 pm on Friday, 4,55,128 of its 15,55,034 electors’ enumeration forms remained undigitised.

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That backlog alone accounts for 13.45% of all 33,84,336 undigitised electors across Haryana’s 22 districts, even though Gurugram accounts for only about 7.5% of the state’s total electorate.

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Alongside Faridabad — whose 5,18,461 pending electors constitute the single largest absolute backlog in the state — the two NCR districts together account for 9,73,589 undigitised electors, or 28.77% of Haryana’s entire pending caseload, despite holding roughly 16.7% of the state’s electors between them.

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Statewide, 83.61% of Haryana’s 2.06 crore electors have had their forms digitised, leaving only 16.38% pending. Gurugram’s 70.73% completion rate is nearly 13 percentage points below the state average and more than 20 points behind the top-performing districts such as Fatehabad (92.88%) and Panchkula (76.71%).

Within Gurugram, the strain is concentrated in the urban core. The Gurugram Assembly constituency has digitised only 60% of its 4,50,200 Enumeration Forms — the lowest rate among Haryana’s 90 constituencies — with 1,80,078 electors still pending. Badshahpur, which was itself flagged as the district’s worst laggard just four to five days ago, has since climbed to 67.41% digitisation following intensified enumeration drives by the local administration and the CEO’s office.

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It now stands marginally ahead of the Gurugram constituency, even as 1,76,590 of its electors remain pending. Sohna (80.86%) and Pataudi (84.44%) are comparatively better placed.

The district’s challenges extend beyond digitisation. Gurugram recorded 19,205 Enumeration Forms submitted by electors but not yet verified by BLOs — 1.24% of its total electorate, higher than the state average of 1.15% — indicating a verification bottleneck that is compounding the digitisation lag. Faridabad’s unverified count stood at 15,528 forms.

Neighbouring Faridabad’s problems are concentrated in the Ballabhgarh and Faridabad Assembly constituencies, both of which remain below 65% digitisation. More than a third of electors in each seat — 35.49% and 35.37%, respectively — are still pending, marking the steepest shortfalls anywhere in the NCR belt.

By contrast, Nuh, despite having a healthier digitisation rate of 89.22%, recorded the state’s highest anomaly rate by far. As many as 1,68,943 of its 6,59,697 electors, or 25.61%, were flagged with anomalies — nearly double the figure for second-placed Palwal (17.44%) and far above the state average of 13.85%.

Hisar was the only district still reporting electors whose Enumeration Forms were pending printing and distribution, with 1,458 such cases. This underscores that while Gurugram and Faridabad continue to lag in digitisation, they have at least completed 100% form distribution, unlike Hisar.

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