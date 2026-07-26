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Home / Haryana / SIR throws up 28.62 lakh demographic similar entries in Haryana

SIR throws up 28.62 lakh demographic similar entries in Haryana

Anomalies in case of over 26 lakh electors; maximum in Faridabad

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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After the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, the data has thrown up 28.62 lakh Demographic Similar Entries (DSE), while there are anomalies in the case of 26.29 lakh electors.

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In DSE, the name, relation’s name, relation type, age, gender, and address, etc., are the same, or one or two entries are different. In Kurukshetra, there are 95,320 demographic similar entries, which is the highest for any district. It is followed by Fatehabad, where there are 92,736 such electors. In Yamunanagar, there are 89,090 demographic similar entries.

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Anomalies are where the age of the elector and his father is 15 years or less, or the age between the elector and grandparents is 40 years or less, or mapping of more than six electors with the same person as a parent. The maximum anomalies have been found in the data of Faridabad, where there are 2.56 lakh such electors. It is followed by Gurugram, which has anomalies in 2.17 lakh electors. Hisar follows with 1.81 lakh such voters.

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In addition to the above, there are 18.57 lakh electors who have not been mapped with the electoral rolls prepared during the last SIR. Those who have not been matched will be issued notices. There are 4.27 lakh electors in Faridabad, which couldn’t be mapped. It is the highest for any district. Gurugram follows with 2.57 lakh such electors.

As many as 33.84 lakh electors will not be reflected in the draft voters’ list as they fall in the category of absent from address (9.37 lakh), permanently shifted (13.75 lakh), deceased (7.66 lakh), and already enrolled (2.05 lakh).

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The draft voters’ list of 1.73 crore people will be published on July 31 as their enumeration forms have been received. The period for submitting claims and objections on the draft voters’ list is July 31 to August 30.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Haryana, A Sreenivas, said, “If the name of any elector does not appear in the draft electoral roll to be published on July 31, he or she may submit Form 6 to get the name included again. The name will be included in the final electoral roll.”

He said the name of any elector will not be deleted without giving an opportunity of hearing. If an elector is aggrieved by the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), an appeal may be filed before the District Magistrate within 15 days. If the grievance still persists, a further appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 3. Along with the period for filing claims and objections, the notice phase and disposal of objections will continue up to September 28.

During the notice phase, BLOs will issue notices to those electors whose particulars could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR or where any discrepancy has been found in mapping.

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