Sirsa ADC checks readiness for procurement, Lok Sabha poll process

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 3

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vivek Bharti inspected facilities at the Odhan grain market in Sirsa on Wednesday. Subsequently, he also inspected polling booths in the area.

The ADC provided necessary instructions to officials and employees regarding crop procurement. He gathered information about the facilities such as electricity, water, cleanliness and toilets in the market and instructed the officials to make good arrangements so that the farmers bringing in the crops did not face any inconvenience.

Bharti also inspected polling booths in the Odhan area. He said polling centres should not lack necessary facilities. Proper arrangements such as ramps for the differently-abled and elderly voters, separate toilets for women and men, drinking water, tables, chairs, and shade should be made available. A provision for wheelchairs and volunteers should be available to assist the differently-abled and elderly voters. He stated that wherever there is any deficiency at the polling centers, it should be rectified promptly to avoid any inconvenience to the voters.

